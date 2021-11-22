Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 69.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 280,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 114,698 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 56.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,817,000 after purchasing an additional 293,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNN opened at $46.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.75.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.22%.

NNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

