Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $438,000. Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,580,000 after buying an additional 129,753 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE:MCK opened at $220.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $168.88 and a 1-year high of $227.87.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,450 shares of company stock worth $13,983,640 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.25.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.