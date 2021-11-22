Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

NYSE:LOW opened at $249.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.56. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.31 and a 52-week high of $255.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $172.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

