LPL Financial LLC Acquires 4,408 Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 29,177 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 120,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 32.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PIM opened at $3.96 on Monday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

