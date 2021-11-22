LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,957 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 50.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $8,523,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $681,000. 52.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $9.07 on Monday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $19.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

