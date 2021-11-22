LPL Financial LLC Buys 4,109 Shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in TCG BDC by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in TCG BDC by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 34.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGBD opened at $13.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $740.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 100.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 46.72%.

CGBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded TCG BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

