LPL Financial LLC Has $147,000 Stock Position in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CEL-SCI were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 105.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

In related news, insider Eyal Talor sold 15,000 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CVM opened at $10.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.45 million, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 2.06. CEL-SCI Co. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $40.91.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM).

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.