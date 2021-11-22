LPL Financial LLC Has $160,000 Holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $970,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 19,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MVT opened at $15.18 on Monday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

