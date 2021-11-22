LPL Financial LLC Invests $202,000 in Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Franklin FTSE China ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLCH opened at $27.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.15. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $38.35.

