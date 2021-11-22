LPL Financial LLC Invests $203,000 in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global during the second quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in SMART Global by 11,904.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in SMART Global during the second quarter worth $225,000.

Several research firms have commented on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

SGH stock opened at $58.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.53. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $60.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 73.51 and a beta of 1.02.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. SMART Global’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ajay Shah sold 20,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $1,107,655.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $3,114,235.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,406 shares of company stock worth $8,352,243 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

