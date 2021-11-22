Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.27

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 103401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.