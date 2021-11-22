Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Raised to $45.00 at Cowen

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price raised by Cowen from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macy’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.27%.

Macy’s declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Macy’s by 3,134.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Macy’s by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 192,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 71,073 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 136,440 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Macy’s by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Macy’s by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,209,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,148,000 after purchasing an additional 423,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

