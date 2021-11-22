Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the October 14th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,946,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 413,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 113,034 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,914,000. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OPA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,082. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91. Magnum Opus Acquisition has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.17.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

