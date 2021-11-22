Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of MYTAY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.80. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $7.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.
