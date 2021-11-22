Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MTENY opened at $0.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.59.
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Company Profile
