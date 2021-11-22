Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MTENY opened at $0.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.59.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Company Profile

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Basic, and Cellular segments. The company was founded on February 28, 1986 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

