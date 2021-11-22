Man Group plc Acquires 1,615 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.0% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 37.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $56.38 on Monday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.32%. The firm had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

