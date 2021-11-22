Man Group plc Acquires 896 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

NYSE:FSS opened at $45.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 20.81%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

