Man Group plc Grows Position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 354.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,140 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,540 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Gevo were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 241.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

GEVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price on the stock.

In other Gevo news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $411,554.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $6.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Gevo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $15.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

