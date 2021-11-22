Man Group plc Has $394,000 Stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Man Group plc decreased its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,655 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cowen were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Cowen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cowen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cowen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cowen by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cowen by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Cowen stock opened at $37.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cowen Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $359.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.73 million. Cowen had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

