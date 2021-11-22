Man Group plc Lowers Stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in McAfee were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of McAfee by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 598,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 99,019 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in McAfee in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McAfee by 1,727.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 374,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after buying an additional 354,391 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McAfee by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,124,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McAfee by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McAfee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $140,538,382.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $643,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,528,164 shares of company stock valued at $380,536,440 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McAfee stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. McAfee Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion and a PE ratio of 6.36.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.44%.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

