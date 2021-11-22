Man Group plc Makes New Investment in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $255,471,000 after buying an additional 39,415 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 854,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,177,000 after purchasing an additional 119,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,623,000 after purchasing an additional 27,565 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 353.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 804,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,458,000 after purchasing an additional 627,080 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,807,000 after purchasing an additional 76,663 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of ESE opened at $94.04 on Monday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $115.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.56 and its 200 day moving average is $90.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.10.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.18 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.11%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

