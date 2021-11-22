Man Group plc Purchases Shares of 4,836 Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter valued at $5,224,664,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bumble by 311.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,121 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Bumble by 192.9% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,111,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,596 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bumble by 682.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,473,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,243 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at about $60,759,000.

Get Bumble alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BMBL stock opened at $36.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $84.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.32.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMBL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bumble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.