Man Group plc Takes Position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 23,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 89,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $31.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $513.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $31.84.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HTBI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 15,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $471,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 1,807 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $56,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,495 shares of company stock valued at $743,504 in the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

