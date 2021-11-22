ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 311,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,060 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $37,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 47.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 76.2% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.0% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 51,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 20.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MAN opened at $99.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 2.05. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.97 and a 1 year high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

