Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Increases Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Atmos Energy comprises about 2.0% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned 0.31% of Atmos Energy worth $35,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 285,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 21,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. TheStreet cut Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $94.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.54. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

