Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Lowers Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lowered its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,585,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 110,380 shares during the period. Ameren makes up about 11.6% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $209,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,640,000 after purchasing an additional 687,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,362,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $989,477,000 after purchasing an additional 121,962 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ameren by 837.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,615,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,602,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,412,000 after acquiring an additional 185,475 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,277,000 after buying an additional 50,722 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

AEE stock opened at $85.38 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.72 and its 200 day moving average is $84.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.59%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.