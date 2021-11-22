Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,073 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Marin Software worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRIN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Marin Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marin Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Marin Software by 619.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 80,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Marin Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Marin Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $5.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34. Marin Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

