Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Stake Lessened by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) by 75.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,073 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Marin Software worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software in the second quarter worth $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software in the second quarter worth $111,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software in the second quarter worth $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marin Software by 66.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 24,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software in the second quarter worth $279,000. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRIN opened at $5.45 on Monday. Marin Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34.

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

