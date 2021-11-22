Marin Software (MRIN) and Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Marin Software (NASDAQ: MRIN) is one of 125 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Marin Software to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.9% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Marin Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Marin Software and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Marin Software Competitors 659 3166 4877 90 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 32.41%. Given Marin Software’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marin Software has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marin Software and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $29.98 million -$14.05 million -5.54 Marin Software Competitors $1.03 billion $1.91 million -35.80

Marin Software’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software. Marin Software is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Marin Software has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marin Software’s rivals have a beta of 1.35, indicating that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -40.18% -44.45% -26.25% Marin Software Competitors -37.08% -1,621.13% -10.99%

Summary

Marin Software rivals beat Marin Software on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software, Inc. is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels. The company was founded by Christopher A. Lien, Paul M. Butler, Joseph Chang and Wister Walcott in April 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

