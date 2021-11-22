Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 194,767 Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 194,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.27% of Convey Holding Parent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $2,561,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $1,686,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $1,047,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Convey Holding Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

Shares of CNVY opened at $6.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $14.29.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Convey Holding Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Convey Holding Parent Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

