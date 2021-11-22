Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.13% of Cortexyme at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 824.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 116.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 30.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 12.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cortexyme during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

In other news, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $488,855.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $88,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cortexyme stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.49. Cortexyme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). Equities research analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

Cortexyme Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.