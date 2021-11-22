Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.97 Million Stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,810 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,594,000 after buying an additional 86,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,138,000 after acquiring an additional 183,398 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.2% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 911,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after acquiring an additional 99,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,950,000 after acquiring an additional 66,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,438.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 606,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,071,000 after acquiring an additional 582,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total transaction of $542,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,094,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,508 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,834. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.86.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $199.90 on Monday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.24 and a 52-week high of $249.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.36.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

