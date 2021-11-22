Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.86 Million in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 105,145 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Fluor by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $22.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

