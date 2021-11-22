Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.93 Million in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.40% of Regional Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 3,753.6% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,946 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Regional Management by 7.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,765,000 after acquiring an additional 31,473 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Regional Management by 131,116.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 295,011 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regional Management by 108.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 100,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Regional Management by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

RM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE:RM opened at $61.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.55. Regional Management Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a current ratio of 34.12.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $111.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.21%.

In other Regional Management news, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 8,646 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $524,898.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $305,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,554 shares of company stock worth $2,937,639 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

