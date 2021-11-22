Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $2.15 Million Investment in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Quidel in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Quidel by 58.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Quidel in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Quidel by 50.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Quidel by 213.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $152.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.37. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of -0.20. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $265.00.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

