Marshall Wace North America L.P. Cuts Stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,246 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in American Outdoor Brands were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AOUT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $1,199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $792,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 439,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after buying an additional 271,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski purchased 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,080.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AOUT opened at $24.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $346.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.07. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.86.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AOUT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

