Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Holdings in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 318.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,295 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Kopin were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,192,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,478,000 after buying an additional 2,878,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 289.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,791,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,194,000 after buying an additional 3,560,383 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,999,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,713,000 after buying an additional 959,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after buying an additional 650,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,792,000. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KOPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Kopin from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 19,977 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $139,839.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kopin stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.43. Kopin Co. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $13.62.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 19.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

