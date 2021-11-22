Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $1.11 Million Position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

VERV opened at $41.30 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.99.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Verve Therapeutics Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV).

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.