Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.950-$8.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.

DOOR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.20.

Shares of DOOR stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.15. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $92.08 and a 52-week high of $132.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.01.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. Masonite International’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Masonite International by 215.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Masonite International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter worth $243,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

