Master Contract Token (MCT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $64,869.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $1.53 million and $64,869.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,280.36 or 0.07261370 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00084450 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00075567 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.