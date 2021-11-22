Mattern Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,414 First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,323,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,595,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,413 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,260,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,350,000 after acquiring an additional 220,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 85.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,920,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,269,000 after acquiring an additional 884,855 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $51.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.83. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

