Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 30,223 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 245,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $80.82 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average is $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $204.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

