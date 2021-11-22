Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $4.63 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,991.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,846.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,658.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.