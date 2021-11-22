Mattern Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.0% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2,414.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 33,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $249.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $172.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.56. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.31 and a fifty-two week high of $255.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

