Mattern Wealth Management LLC Makes New $639,000 Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Family Legacy Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $670,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $687,000.

IMCG opened at $75.11 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $76.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.95.

