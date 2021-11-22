Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 361 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 20,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Medtronic by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 112,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

NYSE MDT opened at $117.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.11 and its 200 day moving average is $126.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $110.06 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $158.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

