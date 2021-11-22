Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Shares Gap Down to $5.09

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.09, but opened at $4.95. Maverix Metals shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 400 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMX. Raymond James increased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC increased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $735.06 million, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 47.26%. Equities analysts expect that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 101.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 53.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the first quarter valued at $743,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.