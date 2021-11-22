Maxcoin (MAX) Reaches Market Cap of $641,019.22

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. Maxcoin has a market cap of $641,019.22 and $96.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,785.81 or 0.99531591 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00052494 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.97 or 0.00340988 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.84 or 0.00514723 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.73 or 0.00192442 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012641 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00013468 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001354 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

