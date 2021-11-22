Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Insider Ilene R. Baylinson Sells 9,681 Shares

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $787,258.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
MMS traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.52. 377,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average is $86.86. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.65 and a 12 month high of $96.05.
Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Maximus
MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.
