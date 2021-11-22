Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Insider Ilene R. Baylinson Sells 9,681 Shares

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $787,258.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MMS traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.52. 377,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average is $86.86. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.65 and a 12 month high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

