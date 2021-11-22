McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 12.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock traded up $4.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.75. 7,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,511. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.12. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $116.29 and a one year high of $168.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.24.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

